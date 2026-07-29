



Knights From Mother Seton Council Supports Lopez Exceptional Student Center

Lopez Exceptional Student Center provides developmental training for children that are either physically or mentally challenged and unable to attend class in a typical school environment. Through the use of physical, visual and audio means, it is able to communicate with and help these children lead a more meaningful life. One of its newer classrooms is set up like a home. There, children, who are able, learn social skills, such as using table utensils, setting a table and washing dishes — simple everyday tasks that we take for granted but for them are a challenge.

On June 16, Knights from Mother Seton Council 6724 presented Sara Schwanzl, principal of Lopez Exceptional Student Center, a check for $2726.10. This money was collected during three Council Tootsie Roll Drives conducted this year at local Publix stores.

Plant City Entertainment To Perform Oklahoma!

Journey to the wide-open plains of Oklahoma!, where love blooms, rivalries spark and a community learns what it means to come together. With Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic songs and unforgettable characters, this musical brings heart, humor and hope, featuring timeless classics like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “I Cain’t Say No” and the title song, “Oklahoma!”.

Join Plant City Entertainment Inc., located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City, where ‘the wind comes sweeping off the plains’ for three weekends, from July 17 through Sunday, August 2. Tickets are available at its website, www.plantcityentertainment.com.

Delta Delta Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Meeting

The sisters of Delta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered on June 27 at the home of Phyllis Bradbury in Plant City for a thoughtfully planned brunch meeting. The morning provided an opportunity for fellowship, meaningful conversation and reflection on the chapter’s ongoing mission.

In addition to enjoying a well-prepared brunch, members focused on planning for the year ahead. Fundraising efforts were also a key topic of discussion. Members collaborated on developing practical and creative Ways and Means projects to support their charitable goals, demonstrating a continued commitment to community engagement.

Delta Delta is one of several Beta Sigma Phi chapters serving the Tampa Bay area. The organization welcomes women ages 18 and older who are interested in building connections, personal growth and community involvement.

For more information or to inquire about membership, please contact Julia Pickens at juliapickens88@gmail.com.

Night Of Worship At First Baptist Brandon

Join First Baptist Brandon for its annual Night of Worship on Sunday, August 2, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This year’s theme, Classics, will highlight beloved songs from the history of First Baptist Brandon’s choir and orchestra ministry. Come be part of a meaningful evening as we remember God’s faithfulness through the years and lift our voices together in worship and praise.

First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.fbcbrandon.org for additional information and events.