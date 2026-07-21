Former Conservative Republican State Representative Mike Beltran is running for Congress District 14, a newly configured district that includes all of South and East Hillsborough, including Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Lithia, Bloomingdale, Durant, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Wimauma, Balm, Gibsonton, Plant City, Dover and Seffner, as well as South and West Tampa.

For six years, Beltran served the people of Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County as their voice in Tallahassee. Beltran is a leader on issues related to the judiciary and constitution and is a fierce advocate for Hillsborough County. He was appointed by Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis to the Judicial Nominating Commission for Florida’s Thirteenth Circuit Court in Hillsborough County.

“I’m running for Congress to fight to defend the Constitution, preserve individual liberty, uphold the rule of law and preserve the American Dream for my sons’ generation,” said Beltran.

Beltran is pro-life, pro-Trump, will be tough on violent crime and illegal immigration and has promised to pursue a constitutional amendment to redress birth tourism and anchor babies. Beltran is endorsed by Gun Owners of America; over 20 current or former Florida State legislators, including former Senate President Tom Lee; over a dozen local officials, including Commissioner Josh Wostal; over 10 former judges or JNC members; over 10 local Republican Club officials; four previous candidates for FL-14; four Trump lawyers, including a former ambassador; and many veterans and high-ranking officers and law enforcement personnel, including two generals and three colonels.

Beltran is also an Eagle Scout and takes pride in this formative experience he had growing up. He attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2005 with a B.A. and honors in international relations, magna cum laude. He then went on to earn his law degree from Harvard Law School in 2008 before moving to Florida in 2010, where he served as a law clerk to a federal district judge. Beltran has been recognized as an Outstanding Young Florida Lawyer. He is still a practicing business attorney by trade, and he is happily married to his wife, Hope. The couple have two young sons, Michael and Ross.

For more information, visit Beltran’s campaign website at https://beltranforcongress.com/.