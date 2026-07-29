Get ready to experience a night of magic, comedy, and illusion with the seemingly impossible tricks of Vic Vega.

On the first Monday night of every month at the Brandon Performing Arts’ new location, Vega will team up with another magical performer for an entertainment experience you can’t find anywhere else in the area.

On July 6, Vega, along with Magician Sterling Steel, opened the show with a Las Vegas-style light show featuring songs, misdirection, audience participation, and more.

Vega said, “Our goal is simple: create the best Monday night in Brandon. Every month, audiences will experience a different headline magician, incredible illusions, comedy and surprises in an intimate theater where everyone feels like part of the show. There’s something special about live magic — you can watch on television, but nothing compares to sitting just a few feet away and witnessing the impossible happen right in front of you. That’s the experience we’re creating with Monday Night Magic at Brandon Performing Arts.”

Upcoming performance lineups include Orlando Hernandez on August 3, Laurence Frances on September 7, The Delusionists on October 5 and James Chartier on November 2. Sales are limited, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Camille Hashem, co-founder of Brandon Performing Arts, said, “We’re looking forward to making Monday Night Magic a tradition in Brandon and continuing to bring world-class performers to our stage every first Monday of the month. We can’t wait for everyone to see the guest magicians coming up.”

The new location of the Brandon Performing Arts, home of the Macbeth and Cheese Playhouse, is located at 225 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, visit their website at https://macbethandcheese.com/.