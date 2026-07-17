By Chloe Wagner

Motion ChiroTherapy, a local Lithia business, has begun offering sports physicals, including electrocardiogram tests, following a new state law mandating student athletes to undergo heart screenings before participating in any athletics.

The law, called the Second Chance Act, took effect on July 1 and is aimed to circumvent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) preemptively by identifying life-threatening heart conditions with the electrocardiogram, commonly referred to as EKG or ECG. Florida is the first state in the nation to adopt a law of this nature.

The law currently applies to students entering ninth grade and participating in school athletics for the first time, students new to a Florida high school athletic program or students participating in a high school sport for the first time.

SCA has claimed the lives of approximately 23,000 young people nationwide, according to data gathered by SCA awareness nonprofit Who We Play For.

“The goal is to help detect underlying heart conditions that may not show obvious symptoms but could put an athlete at risk during exercise or competition,” said Bob Lutz, owner of Motion ChiroTherapy. “At its core, this law is about improving athlete safety and encouraging earlier screening when appropriate.”

Motion ChiroTherapy previously held a sports physical clinic in June; however, it will continue to offer screenings for student athletes looking to complete their requirements for participation. The screenings are available for residents of Lithia, FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico and surrounding communities.

A physical alone at Motion ChiroTherapy is $40, an ECG only is $49 and the comprehensive physical along with the ECG screening is $85. All ECG screenings are reviewed by board-certified cardiologists.

“The biggest thing I’d want families to know is that this is about more than just another school form. The goal is to improve athlete safety and catch potential heart concerns before they become a bigger issue,” Lutz said. “It’s also important for parents to know they don’t have to figure it all out on their own.”

To schedule an appointment at Motion ChiroTherapy, visit https://motionchirotherapy.com/ or call 813-793-7791. To find a heart screening nearby, visit www.whoweplayfor.org.

“This is a historic day for Florida families,” said Evan Ernst, executive director of Who We Play For. “The Second Chance Act will save lives. Every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing their child has been screened before stepping onto the field, court or track. We encourage families not to wait until the last minute to schedule their child’s ECG.”