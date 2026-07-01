Trivia Night Benefiting Seeds Of Hope

Join the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association on Sunday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, for a fun-filled Community Trivia Night benefiting Seeds of Hope. Enjoy trivia, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, prizes for the top teams and help support local families through donations of food and school supplies for the Seeds of Hope Backpack Drive. Come early for dinner, bring your friends and help make a difference in our community.

Music Bingo Fundraiser

Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is sponsoring music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico on Tuesday, July 21. Please come and support its mission of giving to St. Vincent de Paul food bank, Home Makers of Hope, feeding the homeless and community nursing.

Along with a fun night of bingo, there will also be a 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes and silent auction baskets to bid on. Bingo starts at 7 p.m., so arrive early to save your seat.

The Gathering 2026

The Gathering 2026 is set to bring together leaders from across the globe for a transformational three‑day movement focused on strengthening communities, empowering youth and advancing collaborative solutions across sectors.

This year’s Gathering is designed to create impact on three levels:

Local: advancing workforce development, youth empowerment and community stability in the Tampa Bay region.

National: strengthening church collaboration and cross‑sector partnerships.

Global: expanding a unified movement built on five pillars of focus.

This initiative is more than a conference — it is a call to action for leaders, organizations and partners who share a heart for building the future. Through the visionary leadership of Bishop MB Jefferson, Dr. Brenda Jefferson and Bishop‑Designate Calvin Jefferson, The Gathering 2026 is uniting voices, resources and strategies for a greater purpose.

Together, these leaders are mobilizing a movement that equips communities, strengthens families and creates pathways of opportunity for generations to come.

Yard Guards On Doody Celebrates 23 Years

Yard Guards On Doody LLC is proud to announce the celebration of its 23rd anniversary this June, marking over two decades of dedicated service to residential and commercial customers throughout the community.

Founded in 2003, Yard Guards On Doody has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism and exceptional customer care in the pet waste removal industry. What began as a simple idea has grown into a trusted local business committed to helping pet owners maintain cleaner, healthier and more enjoyable outdoor spaces.

For more information about Yard Guards On Doody and its services, please visit www.yardguardsondoody.com.