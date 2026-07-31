Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that 12 educators have been recognized as 2026 Regional Economic Educator & Leadership (REEL) Award recipients by the Florida Council on Economic Education (FCEE).

The REEL Awards honor outstanding educators across Florida who are helping students develop critical skills in personal finance, economics, entrepreneurship and the free enterprise system. Recipients were recognized during FCEE’s annual Economic & Financial Literacy Teacher Summit.

Congratulations to the following HCPS educators who were named 2026 REEL Award recipients:

Olena Spridgeon, Gaither High School.

Laura Von Staden, Williams Middle Magnet School.

Kenneth Gilreath, Gaither High School.

Adam Klopper, Cypress Creek Elementary School.

Michkayla Dandreano, Forest Hills Elementary School.

Joelle Kostecki, Oak Park Elementary School.

Jamie Acree, Burnett Middle School.

Samuel Brown, Franklin Middle Magnet School.

Dr. Anedra Johnson, Dickenson Elementary School.

Benjamin Donetelli, Woodson K-8.

Jennifer Giannone, Newsome High School.

“This recognition reflects the incredible work our educators do every day to prepare students for success beyond the classroom,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Financial literacy and economic understanding are essential life skills, and our teachers are helping equip students with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions and thrive in their futures. We are proud to celebrate their achievement and dedication.”

For more information about the REEL Awards and to view the complete list of honorees, visit the Florida Council on Economic Education announcement page at www.fcee.org/blog/9is0yu8nzsdg8h7wavcc96r08qytt8.