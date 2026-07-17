Plant City Entertainment To Perform Oklahoma!

Journey to the wide-open plains of Oklahoma!, where love blooms, rivalries spark and a community learns what it means to come together. With Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic songs and unforgettable characters, this musical brings heart, humor and hope, featuring timeless classics like “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “I Cain’t Say No” and the title song, “Oklahoma!”.

Join Plant City Entertainment Inc., located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City, where ‘the wind comes sweeping off the plains’ for three weekends, from Friday, July 17, through Sunday, August 2. Tickets are available at its website, www.plantcityentertainment.com.

Delta Delta Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Meeting

The sisters of Delta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered on June 27 at the home of Phyllis Bradbury in Plant City for a thoughtfully planned brunch meeting. The morning provided an opportunity for fellowship, meaningful conversation and reflection on the chapter’s ongoing mission.

In addition to enjoying a well-prepared brunch, members focused on planning for the year ahead. Fundraising efforts were also a key topic of discussion. Members collaborated on developing practical and creative Ways and Means projects to support their charitable goals, demonstrating a continued commitment to community engagement.

Delta Delta is one of several Beta Sigma Phi chapters serving the Tampa Bay area. The organization welcomes women ages 18 and older who are interested in building connections, personal growth and community involvement.

For more information or to inquire about membership, please contact Julia Pickens at juliapickens88@gmail.com.

Night Of Worship At First Baptist Brandon

Join First Baptist Brandon for its annual Night of Worship on Sunday, August 2, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This year’s theme, Classics, will highlight beloved songs from the history of First Baptist Brandon’s choir and orchestra ministry. Come be part of a meaningful evening as we remember God’s faithfulness through the years and lift our voices together in worship and praise.

First Baptist Brandon is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.fbcbrandon.org for additional information and events.

Back-to-school Celebration

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope and Holy Innocents Episcopal Church are sponsoring a back-to-school celebration on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Mission of Hope. This fun event will include hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, pizza, popcorn and donuts, as well as free clothing and shoes for students.

Donations of school supplies are also being collected; please donate at Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, located at 110 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.

For additional information, please call 813-716-3996 or visit its website at www.tbmissionofhope.org.