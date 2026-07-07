At an awards luncheon on June 10, the Riverview Woman’s Club and Foundation awarded scholarships to seven deserving area residents. Students were introduced to the membership, enjoyed a luncheon and were given a bubbles send-off for their success in their higher-education journey.

The winners, all graduates, were Nile Osawe of East Bay High School, who received a Heather Schlagheck Scholarship, funded by club member and past president Heather Schlagheck; Naylani Smith of East Bay High School, who received a Larry Brooks Scholarship, funded by member Larry Brooks; Ann Pham of Jule F. Sumner High School, who received a Jill Jofko Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of by late member and past president Jill Jofko; Catherine Howard of Riverview High School; Edsel Baker III of Tampa Preparatory School; Riley Connely of Riverview High School; and Riley Dempsi of Richard C. Spoto High School. The latter five winners’ scholarships were funded through the Riverview Woman’s Club’s fundraising efforts.

Since its start in 2012, the Riverview Woman’s Club and Foundation has awarded 72 scholarships. Individual members have also been responsible for awarding an additional 19 scholarships. The Riverview Woman’s Club is a community organization dedicated to empowering women, supporting local causes and providing scholarships for students in the Riverview area.

If you wish to get acquainted with the club, attend any of its events which will resume in September, including a coffee on Tuesday, September 1; a luncheon on Wednesday, September 9; and a music bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, September 29. Until then, you can read about the club on the website at www.riverviewwomansclub.org or on Facebook at www.facebook/riverviewwomansclub.