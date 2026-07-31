Established in 1961, the Rotary Club of Brandon is part of a worldwide organization of business and community leaders who are dedicated to service, fellowship and making a positive difference close to home. For more than six decades, the club has brought together local professionals with a shared commitment to supporting Brandon and the surrounding area through charitable projects, community partnerships and programs that invest in the next generation.

The Rotary Club of Brandon was proud to award $25,000 in scholarships to 11 high school students from the Brandon community on June 2, including recipients of the Jacob E. Campoamor Memorial Scholarship and Sharon Sellers Memorial Scholarship.

“The Rotary Club of Brandon has presented scholarships to deserving high school seniors for as long as I can remember through the funds our club raises each year during our annual golf tournament and Wild Game Dinner,” said Liz Brewer, club member and recent club president. “The students who were awarded the scholarships were from Bloomingdale, Durant, Armwood, Newsome, Strawberry Crest, Riverview and Christo Rey Tampa high schools.”

The Brandon Rotary Charity Club Fund Board is made up of active Rotarians and the club’s president-elect. Each year, the board carefully reviews the scholarship applications submitted by local students and determines award amounts, which can range from $1,000-$2,500 for individual recipients. The decisions are based on merit and take into consideration each student’s grade-point average, involvement in community service, leadership, school activities and overall commitment to excellence in their studies. Through this process, the club looks beyond academics alone and recognizes students who have demonstrated character, perseverance and a desire to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.

The universities that the scholarship recipients will be attending in the fall include the University of South Florida, the University of Florida, Princeton University, Auburn University, Alabama State University and Florida State University. These schools represent a wide range of academic opportunities, from major public universities in Florida to respected institutions outside the state, giving the students the chance to pursue their chosen fields of study while continuing to grow as leaders.

For the Rotary Club of Brandon, helping students take this next step is an investment not only in their education but also in the future of the community they represent.

“Our hope for these students is that these scholarships will help them as they begin their college journey to offset initial expenses they will incur and start them off on the right foot,” Brewer said.

If you would like to learn more about the Rotary Club of Brandon, you can visit its website at https://brandonrotary.org/index.php.