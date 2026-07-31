The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly joined Sunrise Irrigation in celebrating the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 28, marking an exciting milestone for the family-owned business that has served the Brandon and Tampa Bay communities for more than three decades.

The event brought together chamber members, local business leaders, customers and community supporters for an afternoon of celebration, networking and recognition. Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and offered congratulatory remarks before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Following the ceremony, BRCC Ambassador Patty LeCompte presented a special proclamation declaring May 28 as Sunrise Irrigation Day in honor of the company’s longstanding commitment to the community and dedication to excellence in service.

Guests enjoyed light refreshments while learning more about Sunrise Irrigation and the wide range of services the company provides to homeowners throughout Brandon and the surrounding Tampa Bay area.

Founded as a family-owned business, Sunrise Irrigation specializes in professional sprinkler repair, irrigation installation and maintenance services. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company employs trained and certified technicians who diagnose and repair a variety of irrigation system issues, including clogged sprinkler heads, leaking pipes, broken valves and low water pressure. In addition to irrigation services, Sunrise Irrigation offers water drainage solutions, landscape lighting, mosquito control, well pump services and maintenance programs designed to extend system life and keep outdoor spaces healthy, efficient and attractive year-round.

“The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to celebrate the continued growth and success of Sunrise Irrigation,” said Aaron. “Their commitment to quality service, customer satisfaction and community involvement has made them a trusted resource for homeowners throughout our region. We are excited to see their continued success in their new location.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with fellow business professionals while recognizing the achievements of a local company that has built a reputation for reliability, expertise and exceptional customer care.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce congratulates Sunrise Irrigation on this exciting new chapter and looks forward to supporting their continued growth and success for many years to come.

For more information or a quote, call 727-946-6603 or visit the company’s website at www.sunriseirrigation.com.