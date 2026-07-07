Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce that two of its educators have been named quarterfinalists for the 2027 Grammy Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. Ernesta Chicklowski of Roosevelt Elementary School in Tampa and Francisco Quixtan of Jule F. Sumner High School in Riverview are among just 202 educators selected nationwide from more than 2,100 nominations submitted across all 50 states.

The Grammy Music Educator Award recognizes current educators — kindergarten through college, in both public and private schools — who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

“Having two of our educators recognized at this level is a tremendous honor and a testament to the extraordinary talent and dedication within our district,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Ernesta and Francisco exemplify what it means to inspire the next generation through music, and we are proud to have them representing Hillsborough County Public Schools on a national stage.”

HCPS serves more than 218,000 students across more than 233 schools, making it one of the largest school districts in the nation. The district has long been committed to providing robust fine arts programming as part of a well-rounded education. Recently, the district was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

Semifinalists for the 2027 Grammy Music Educator Award will be announced in September, with 10 finalists to be named later this fall. The ultimate recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2027 in Los Angeles, California, ahead of the 69th annual Grammy Awards on February 7, 2027. The winner receives a $10,000 honorarium and a matching grant for their school’s music program.

About the Educators

Chicklowski — beloved by her students and known to them as ‘Mrs. Chick’ — has been Roosevelt Elementary School’s music teacher for 23 years, building one of the most celebrated elementary music programs in Florida. In 2023-24, she was recognized as the Florida Elementary Music Educator of the Year. This marks her fifth Grammy Music Educator Award nomination — a testament to the enduring impact she has made on students, families and the broader Tampa community.

Quixtan is a distinguished music educator and conductor at Sumner High School. A passionate musician and mentor, Quixtan has built Sumner High School’s orchestra into a program that includes a beginning orchestra, a chamber ensemble and a full symphony orchestra. Quixtan’s selection as a Grammy Music Educator Award quarterfinalist reflects his dedication to building a thriving music program at a school still in its early years — a remarkable achievement that speaks to his talent, commitment and the culture of excellence he has cultivated among Sumner’s community.

To learn more about the music and fine arts programs at HCPS, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/o/hcps/page/music.