By Zofia Osterman

More than 1,400 veterans from across the country recently traveled to the Tampa Bay area as the National Veterans Golden Age Games made their Tampa debut.

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the 41st annual National Veterans Golden Age Games took place from June 27 through July 2, featuring five days of athletic competition, wellness activities and opportunities for veterans ages 55 and older to stay active while connecting with fellow service members.

The games are the VA’s premier adaptive sports competition for older veterans and are built around the theme of “fitness for life,” encouraging participants to maintain healthy, active lifestyles through sports and recreation. Since the program began in 1985, it has helped thousands of veterans improve their physical and mental well-being while demonstrating that healthy aging is possible at every stage of life.

More than 1,400 athletes competed in 21 events across ambulatory, wheelchair and vision-impaired divisions. Competitors are grouped into five-year age categories beginning at age 55, allowing veterans of similar ages and abilities to compete while showcasing the inclusive nature of the games.

Athletes will participate in a wide variety of sports, including basketball, cycling, archery, powerlifting, swimming, golf, pickleball, boccia, volleyball and track and field. Competitions will be held at venues throughout Hillsborough County, including the Tampa Convention Center, the University of South Florida, Bay Pines VA Medical Center and additional locations in the Tampa Bay area.

Among those competing was Connie White, a retired member of the Women’s Army Corps who served from 1967-87. White competed in the ambulatory division in the 75-79 age group, and she is proud to have participated in an event that honors veterans while encouraging lifelong health and fitness.

Beyond competition, the Golden Age Games highlight the important role physical activity plays in improving overall health, rehabilitation and quality of life. The VA incorporates recreation therapy and sports medicine into the event, giving participants the opportunity to build strength, confidence and lasting friendships while celebrating their service to the nation.

Participation was open to veterans age 55 and older who receive care through a VA medical facility.

For more information about the National Veterans Golden Age Games, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Veterans Golden Age Games website at https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-golden-age-games/ or follow @Sports4Vets on Facebook, Instagram and X.