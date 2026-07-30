What does it really take to build financial success from scratch?
Self-made millionaire Kevin J Dorsey took the stage at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center (ECC) in Hillsborough County to tackle a big question: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Dorsey shared his personal story of overcoming early financial struggles and offered actionable strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to build long-term wealth. Beyond traditional financial advice, he dropped crucial insights on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly shifting the modern workforce—and what skills will remain irreplaceable.
Key Takeaways From the Workshop:
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Start Wealth-Building Early: Clear goals, strict budgeting, and investing wisely are non-negotiables.
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The 20% Rule: Aim to save at least 20% of your income consistently.
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AI & The Job Market: As AI automates repetitive tasks, hands-on, skilled, and people-focused careers are becoming more valuable than ever.
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Community Resources: How the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center connects local entrepreneurs with free mentorship and growth tools.
Check out the video for highlights from the session and practical advice on navigating career and financial growth in an evolving economy!