A group of local women has already donated more than $115,000 to charities serving the community, and now 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk is inviting more women to join them and help make an even greater difference.

The organization will hold its third-quarter meeting on Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m. at Donovan’s Meatery, located at 11206 Sullivan St. in Riverview.

100 Women Who Care is built around a simple but powerful idea. Members meet four times a year, with each woman committing to donate $100 per quarter. At each meeting, three local charities are nominated, and one is selected to receive the group’s collective donation.

The chapter’s goal is to reach and maintain 100 members, which would allow the group to donate $10,000 to a deserving local charity every quarter.

Since its founding, the Riverview/FishHawk chapter has demonstrated the impact that can be made when individuals pool their resources. In December 2024, the organization celebrated surpassing $100,000 in total donations to local charities. Since then, the group’s giving has continued to grow, with more than $115,000 now contributed to organizations making a difference throughout the community.

“A Kid’s Place was selected as our second-quarter charity,” said chapter organizer Carole R. Gill. “We look forward to presenting the organization with its check at our September 14 meeting.”

The group has currently collected $2,500 for A Kid’s Place.

Members in good standing may also nominate a local charity to be considered for the September meeting. The deadline for charity nominations is Wednesday, September 2, at 5 p.m.

The quarterly gatherings offer women an opportunity not only to support worthwhile organizations but also to learn about the many nonprofits working to improve the lives of local residents.

The chapter is encouraging current members to invite friends, colleagues and other women who are interested in giving back to the community. Every new member brings the group closer to its goal of 100 women — and to the ability to provide a $10,000 donation to a local charity each quarter.

For more information about joining 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk, visit its Facebook page.