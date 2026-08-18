Al’s Tennis Shop in Winthrop celebrated 14 years in business on August 6. The shop is locally owned by Al Macasinag and has everything a Tennis player of any level could need to play.

Macasinag is a USRSA-certified stringer and master racquet technician. His shop carries Babolat, Wilson, Head, Solinco and Yonex brands and has a demo program where customers can try racquets free of charge. Macasinag’s shop also has racquetball and pickleball equipment.

As a kid, Macasinag became an avid tennis player, loving the competition of tournaments. Nowadays, he enjoys playing for exercise and time with friends. He didn’t set out to open a tennis shop when he got his business degree. He spent years in the corporate world, working as a flight attendant and then in human resources. He landed in the Brandon area with a human resources job. Then, the company was sold and his position was eliminated. That’s when Macasinag started thinking about opening his own company.

“I didn’t want to report to anyone anymore. I was tired of working for a corporation. I knew that if I started a business, whether it fails or succeeds, it’s on me,” Macasinag said.

Al’s Tennis Shop has grown into a business that is deeply connected in the community, supporting local nonprofits and closely supporting tennis players of all levels.

“What I love about owning the shop is being independent and the people. My customers are my friends. You know, I have really been blessed. I thank God every day for the opportunities that have been given to me,” Macasinag said.

From year one, Macasinag has been involved with Tennis For Fun, a volunteer-run organization that organizes free tennis clinics for athletes with special needs. Macasinag has volunteered at the Brandon clinics and accepts donations at his shop for the organization. Macasinag also volunteers with the June Rogers Foundation (June was one of Macasinag’s customers) and the Trinity Cafe of Feeding Tampa Bay.

Al’s Tennis Shop is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 Noon on Saturdays. The shop is located at 6026 Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. For more information, please visit https://alstennisshop.com/ or call 813-571-1010.

To know more about Tennis for Fun, visit https://alstennisshop.com/services#tennis-for-fun. Information about the June Rogers Foundation and Trinity Cafe can be found here: www.junerogersfoundation.org and https://ftb.org/groceries-meals/trinity-cafe, respectively.