By Abigail Dumas

On Saturday, August 8, Anytime Fitness Lithia is hosting a celebration in honor of their 10-year anniversary. The event will last from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and takes place inside the gym itself, located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. The celebration includes food and refreshments, raffles and giveaways, photo ops, member appreciation, community partners and much more. Old and new members are encouraged to attend and commemorate this huge milestone alongside the Anytime Fitness team.

Over the past 10 years, Anytime Fitness Lithia has served as a supportive community where individuals can focus on their health and reach their fitness goals. The gym offers strength training, state-of-the-art equipment, and personalized fitness plans and coaching. The Anytime Fitness team, led by U.S Army veterans Ron and Monica Rigaud, focuses on creating an environment where individuals won’t feel judged as they work to meet their goals.

Monica stated, “My husband has worked tirelessly to maintain a clean, friendly and supportive gym where people of every age and fitness level feel comfortable.”

Anytime Fitness is open 24/7 and boasts a wide selection of equipment for both cardio and strength training. Although the gym has more than 900 members, that doesn’t stop the staff from taking the time to get to know everyone personally. The gym offers personal consultations to discuss and plan fitness goals.

“My husband and our staff genuinely care about every member’s success, whether they’re taking their first steps toward a healthier lifestyle or training for their next big goal,” Monica said.

Monica and Ron opened Anytime Fitness 10 years ago after retiring from the U.S Army as a way to continue serving others in their daily life. Monica explained how neither her nor her husband had any sales or business experience prior to opening the gym. She stated that earning people’s trust as a business was essential to creating a loyal customer base, as was marketing the couple’s vision for the gym.

“That was a steep learning curve, especially when what you’re offering has the potential to positively impact every aspect of someone’s life,” said Rigaud.

Monica shared that the most rewarding part of the past 10 years has been getting to see the progress members have made and build those relationships with them. Seeing people achieve goals that once seemed far-fetched and grow confidence in themselves has shown the Rigauds that all their hard work has been put to good use.

“We’ve learned that success isn’t measured only by membership numbers — it’s measured by the relationships we’ve built and the difference we’ve been able to make in our community,” said Monica.