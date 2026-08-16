By Ella Baroni

A decade after writing the first draft, Valrico resident Kim McNeely has published her debut children’s book, While You Were at School, just in time for the back-to-school season.

The idea for the book began 10 years ago on her youngest daughter’s first day of school. As her daughter headed out the door, McNeely encouraged her to “learn something new today.” Her daughter smiled and replied, “OK, you too.”

Inspired by that exchange, McNeely spent the day writing a story and sketching illustrations while caring for her toddler at home. Although she was pleased with the finished manuscript, she set it aside because she wasn’t sure how to publish it.

That changed late last year, after reading about another local author who had published a book and ultimately chose to self-publish through Amazon KDP to ensure the book would be available before the new school year.

While You Were at School is written to help children — and their parents — navigate the emotions that often accompany the first day of school. The story reminds young readers that while they are making new memories at school, the people who love them are thinking about them and looking forward to hearing about their day.

Completing the book also carried personal meaning for McNeely. As she watched her oldest daughter prepare to graduate, she realized the same encouragement she gave her children applied to herself.

“I wanted my children to see that dreams don’t have an expiration date,” McNeely said. “Sometimes life gets busy, sometimes a goal takes longer than you imagined and sometimes something you care about must wait. Hard doesn’t mean impossible, and late doesn’t mean never.”

McNeely recently concluded her time as admissions director at Foundation Christian Academy, where she worked closely with families, teachers and students. That experience reinforced how meaningful — and emotional — the first days of school can be for both children and parents, something she hopes readers will recognize throughout the book.

Now beginning a new chapter, McNeely plans to continue using her experience in creativity to serve families, educators and the local community through future projects and educational resources. While You Were at School is available through Amazon today.