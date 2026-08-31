Twenty-five years after the events of September 11, 2001, Bloomingdale will have a permanent place where residents can pause, remember and reflect.

The Bloomingdale Special District is preparing to dedicate a new 9/11 memorial at the corner of Culbreath Road and Nature’s Way Boulevard, creating a lasting community landmark in honor of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

The memorial was inspired in part by ideas from Bloomingdale High School digital design students. Its centerpiece features the iconic twin towers and a search-and-rescue dog atop a pentagon-shaped base. The 72-inch towers, 30-inch canine and base are all crafted from black granite, creating a striking tribute to the courage and sacrifice displayed during one of the darkest days in American history.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, September 11, bringing residents, families and community leaders together to officially unveil the memorial and remember those whose lives were changed forever.

“This memorial means a great deal to our community,” said Tom Leech, president of the Bloomingdale Special District. “It’s a place where neighbors can pause, reflect and remember — not just the tragedy of that day but the strength we found in one another.”

Leech, a retired U.S. Navy captain, said the district first began discussing a memorial more than six years ago. Rather than simply installing a monument, however, district leaders wanted to create a beautiful gathering space that would become part of the community.

The completed project includes the granite monument, park benches, a flagpole, pavers and lighting, transforming the site into a peaceful area for reflection.

The custom memorial was created locally by P&G Memorials, a family-owned Tampa monument company. The design was completed about a year ago, with the granite delivered during the summer. The approximately $40,000 project was funded through the Bloomingdale Special District’s budget over several years.

The memorial is the first of its kind in the Bloomingdale community and represents the district’s broader mission of beautifying neighborhood spaces while strengthening community connections.

Serving nearly 22,000 residents, the Bloomingdale Special District works to enhance safety, appearance and quality of life through beautification projects, neighborhood improvements and community-focused initiatives.

On September 11, the new memorial will offer Bloomingdale a place to remember — and a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, communities can come together with courage, compassion and hope.