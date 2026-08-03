Starting as early as Monday, August 3, crews will remove trees and shrubbery inside the permanent utility easement along the west side of Boyette Road. Crews will be working from south to north along the Suncoast Girl Scouts’ property to east of the Hammock Crest community.

Tree work will take place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for approximately four weeks to prepare the corridor for construction of the South Hillsborough Pipeline. If overhead limbs outside the utility easement must be trimmed to make space for heavy equipment, it will be done under the guidance of a certified arborist.

For more information about the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.