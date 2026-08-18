Beer, barbecue and international flavors are taking over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as Bier Fest Brews & BBQ returns for another season of Oktoberfest-inspired fun.

The annual festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays, along with Labor Day, through Monday, September 7. Bier Fest is included with regular park admission, giving visitors the opportunity to sample new foods and beverages while enjoying live entertainment, games, animal encounters and the park’s rides and attractions.

This year’s festival features an all-new global-inspired menu with dishes that put international twists on traditional barbecue.

At the Out of the Box Cabin, guests can try loaded brisket burnt-end stuffed potato balls, grilled sweet bourbon pineapple and pork skewers or gochujang and herb-grilled lamb chops. The Smokin’ Samurai Cabin offers sticky pork pops with brown sugar sriracha barbecue sauce, brown sugar and miso pork bao buns and Thai chili peanut-butter-and-jelly-glazed pork wings.

Other options include beer-braised grilled cauliflower steak, Nashville hot street corn, stuffed jackfruit baby bell peppers and smoked duck sliders with raspberry bourbon barbecue.

More than 60 beverage choices will be available, including lagers, ales, hefeweizens, ciders, sours, moonshine and wines. New selections include Coconaut Porter from 3 Daughters Brewing, Sunshine Blonde Ale from South Beach Brewing Company, You’re My Boy, Blue! from Florida Avenue Brewing and Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA from New Belgium Brewing.

For guests who want to sample multiple selections, Bier Fest Brews & BBQ Samplers start at $40 and are available with five or eight items. Pass members can get an exclusive 10-item sampler for the same price as an eight-item sampler.

In addition to food and drinks, visitors can listen to music at Helga’s Bier Garten and participate in Oktoberfest-inspired games. The Wild Skies Drone Show has also been extended on select dates.

Guests can also explore the park’s newest animal experience, Lion and Hyena Ridge, featuring what Busch Gardens describes as the largest coalition of lions in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited facility, along with two hyenas.

Annual passes offer another way to experience the festival, with passes starting at $13 per month. Benefits include 12 months of admission, free parking, guest tickets, special events and discounts.

Guests must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic beverages.