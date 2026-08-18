Florida homeowners planning a landscaping project, installing a fence or cleaning up after a storm are being reminded to take one important step before breaking ground: Call 811.

The reminder comes from Peoples Gas following National 811 Day on August 11, an annual observance designed to raise awareness about safe digging and the importance of knowing what is underground before starting an excavation project.

Florida ranks worst in the nation for damaged underground utility lines, according to Peoples Gas. Underground infrastructure can include natural gas pipelines, electric cables, telecommunications lines and other utilities. Accidentally striking a line can result in service interruptions, expensive repairs and potentially serious injuries.

Calling 811 is free, and homeowners can also submit a request through https://sunshine811.com/. The service notifies participating utility companies, which send professional locators to mark the approximate locations of underground facilities before work begins.

Peoples Gas reported that its locators responded to more than 570,000 locate requests throughout Florida last year. However, preventable damage continues to occur. Of approximately 1,700 incidents involving Peoples Gas facilities in 2025, 45 percent occurred when no call was made to 811.

The company recommends contacting 811 before any digging project, regardless of its size. Projects that require a call include planting trees or shrubs, installing landscaping or irrigation, replacing fences, building decks, removing fallen trees, grinding stumps and repairing storm-damaged property.

Homeowners should contact 811 at least two full business days before beginning excavation and provide the location and details of the project. After submitting a request, property owners should check its status and wait until all participating utilities have responded.

Once lines have been marked, excavators should respect the paint and flags identifying underground facilities. Extra care should be taken when digging within 24 inches of either side of a marked utility line, and markings should remain undisturbed until the project is finished.

Peoples Gas officials said one of the most common misconceptions is that shallow digging is safe. Even projects that appear minor can damage underground infrastructure.

For more information about safe digging, visit https://sunshine811.com/ or www.peoplesgas.com/safety.

Peoples Gas serves more than 520,000 homes and businesses throughout Florida.