Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) for engaging, entertaining and informative free programs for the entire family in August.

The events listed below are only a sampling of the many scheduled. Find more listings under the “Events & Classes” tab at https://hcplc.org/. Registration is recommended.

For more information about these and the many other programs at your library, call 813-273-3652 or visit https://hcplc.org/.

Canva for Work

Friday, August 14, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, at Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.

Explore Canva, a free-to-use online graphic design tool to create social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos and more at your job. Recommended for adults.

Star Gazers – An Introduction to the Night Sky

Saturday, August 15, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, at Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

Join in for a night-time adventure and learn about the stars to create your own constellation. Be advised the room will be dark for a large portion of the program in order to see the constellations. Recommended for children.

Public Speaking

Wednesday, August 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Brandon Regional Library, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Practice public speaking skills in small group activities. Recommended for adults.

Library Resources for Your Job Search for Teens

Thursday, August 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Dr. SE in Ruskin.

Whether you are seeking your first job or developing professional skills, the library has resources that can help. Recommended for teens.

Library Resources for Your Job Search

Friday, August 21, 1-2 p.m., at Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.

Join us to learn how to utilize HCPLC’s career and job search features for career development. Recommended for adults.

Adults Going Back to Work

Monday, August 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m., at Ruskin Branch Library, 26 Dickman Dr. SE in Ruskin.

Learn how to write a resume and a cover letter before reentering the workforce. Practice highlighting how your experiences have helped you gain job skills to re-enter the workforce. Recommended for adults.

Go Bananas for Teen Musicals

Monday, August 31, 4-7 p.m., at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Shana Banana brings her guitar, percussion instruments and costumes to co-compose and perform a mini musical theater performance. Plus, at the end, everyone is invited to perform. Recommended for teens.