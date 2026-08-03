As we prepare to welcome students back to school on Monday, August 10, we encourage every family to remember one important message: attendance matters from the very first day.

The start of a new school year brings excitement, opportunity and a fresh beginning. It is also a critical time when students establish routines, build relationships with teachers and classmates and begin the learning that will carry them throughout the year.

The first days of school are about much more than introductions. Teachers set expectations, create positive classroom cultures, review important procedures and begin meaningful instruction. Students who are present from day one are better positioned to feel connected, confident and ready to succeed.

Regular attendance is one of the strongest predictors of academic success. Research consistently shows that students who attend school regularly are more likely to achieve at higher levels, graduate on time and be better prepared for college, careers, and life beyond the classroom.

Families play a vital role in helping students establish strong attendance habits. Simple steps, such as setting consistent bedtimes, preparing school materials the night before and planning for on-time arrival, can help students begin each day ready to learn. Building these habits early not only supports academic success today but also helps students develop the responsibility, consistency and routines that contribute to long-term success in school and beyond.

This year, we challenge every student and family to make attendance a priority. Whether your child is starting prekindergarten, transitioning to middle or high school or returning for another year, showing up every day sends a powerful message about the importance of education and the value of every learning opportunity.

Together, we can make the 2026-27 school year a successful one. When students are present, engaged and ready to learn, they are better equipped to reach their full potential.

We look forward to welcoming students back on August 10, ready to learn, connect and thrive.