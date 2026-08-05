Girl Scouts of Fossil Valley is inviting local girls and their families to learn more about the opportunities available through Girl Scouts during a free Discover What’s Within Information Event on Sunday, August 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Dorothy Thomas, located at 16119 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

The open house is designed for families interested in learning about Girl Scouts and the experiences, friendships and leadership opportunities available throughout the year. Attendees will have the chance to meet local troop leaders, ask questions about membership and explore how girls can become involved during the upcoming Girl Scout year.

“Girl Scouts is so much more than cookies and badges,” said Jennifer Strom, Fossil Valley service unit recruiter and troop leader. “It’s a place where girls can try something completely new, build confidence, make friendships, develop real-world skills and discover what they’re capable of. We want local families to come see what Girl Scouts can look like for their girl.”

Girl Scouts offers girls opportunities to build lasting friendships, participate in outdoor adventures, STEM activities, creative projects and community service, while developing leadership, confidence and problem-solving skills through hands-on experiences.

“Every girl has something special within her,” Strom said. “Girl Scouts gives her the space, encouragement and opportunities to explore it.”

Families attending the event can learn about local troops, membership options and the wide variety of programs available through Girl Scouts of Fossil Valley, which serves the community as part of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

The event is free and open to families interested in joining Girl Scouts. The annual Girl Scout membership year runs from October 1 through September 30.

To RSVP for the Discover What’s Within Information Event, visit https://tinyurl.com/DiscoverWithin. For more information about Girl Scouts, visit www.gswcf.org or search for Fossil Valley Girl Scouts on Facebook.