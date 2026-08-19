Align Right Realty Rebrands To Elevated Realty – Raising The Standard

Effective immediately, Align Right Realty brokerage proudly announces its rebrand to Elevated Realty – Raising the Standard. While its name is changing, the foundation of the company remains the same. Elevated Realty continues under the ownership and leadership of broker/owner Lisa Tackus, with the same trusted leadership and committed agents, unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving customers and the Tampa Bay community. The rebrand reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term vision while honoring the relationships built over the past seven years as a brokerage and more than 21 years of real estate experience.

For more information, visit www.elevatedrealtyfl.com or contact Elevated Realty at 813-563-5995.

JF Kicks Hosts Chamber Of Commerce Networking Group

Every Friday at noon, JF Kicks brings Brandon and Riverview Chamber of commerce members together for meaningful networking, lead-generating activities, engaging conversations, and plenty of opportunities to grow your business in a fun, supportive environment. Whether you’re a brand-new member or you’ve been with the Chamber for years, there’s always room for another connection—and that connection could be the one that opens your next door.

Bring your business cards, your smile, and a willingness to connect. We can’t wait to meet you, learn about your business, and help you make valuable Chamber connections.

JF Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/ for more information.

Meetup Group Cruise

Whether you’re single, traveling solo, a couple, or coming with friends, this is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an incredible Caribbean vacation while meeting great people along the way. Travel advisor Matthew Gordon of Cruise Planners - Venture Out Vacation has secured special group pricing and blocked staterooms just for Meetup members. This is a seven-night roundtrip Western Caribbean cruise from Saturday, October 17, through Saturday, October 24, starting from Tampa. Ports of call include Key West; Roatán, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Plus, there are two relaxing days at sea to enjoy everything the spectacular Margaritaville at Sea Islander has to offer.

For more information or to book this cruise, please visit www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.

Oh So Rustic Fall Kick-Off Event Brandon Sunday Market

The Brandon Sunday Market continues to bring together local artisans, small businesses and families through an outdoor market that highlights handmade goods and community connection.

Now organized by Oh So Rustic Home Goods Store owners Robert and Debra Ries, the market has become a gathering place where residents can shop local, discover unique products and support small businesses throughout the Brandon area.

The upcoming Fall Kick-Off Market will be on Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with local vendors, food trucks and music.

The Brandon Sunday Market is held at 788 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information about upcoming markets, visit www.brandonsundaymarket.com.

Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Flutterby Media’s 10-plus Years In Business And First Anniversary As A Chamber Member

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently celebrated Flutterby Media with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the company’s one-year anniversary as a BRCC member and more than 10 years in business.

BRCC President Amber Aaron welcomed attendees and introduced Barb Smith Gray, founder of Flutterby Media, who shared more about her company, its mission and the importance of building meaningful professional relationships both in person and online.

Flutterby Media provides LinkedIn training and consulting for professionals and businesses looking to increase their visibility, credibility and connections online. Through a relationship-driven approach, Smith Gray helps clients bring the trust and reputation they have built offline onto LinkedIn, making it easier for others to find them, understand what they do and connect with confidence.