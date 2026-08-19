The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) recently welcomed candidates, business leaders and community members to its 2026 Candidate Connection, an event designed to encourage civic engagement and give residents an opportunity to connect directly with candidates seeking public office.

Held at The Regent, the event brought together candidates from local, state and federal races. Attendees had an opportunity to meet candidates, ask questions, learn more about their platforms and become better informed ahead of the upcoming election.

The chamber thanked Curry Law Group, the event’s Presenting Sponsor, as well as Supporting Sponsors Tampa Electric Company, RSA Consulting, Raulerson Castillo & Company CPAs, Charter Spectrum and State Rep. Danny Alvarez, Florida House District 69. Contributing sponsors included Adams & Reese, State Rep. Michael Owen, District 70; Stacy Hahn for Hillsborough County Commission District 5 Countywide; and The Regent.

The event also featured support from ABC Events, which provided décor; emcee Brian Porter of Florida Foam Factory; and Alex Li of Complete Weddings + Events, who provided music and audio services.

Food and refreshments were provided by chamber members Graze Craze Brandon, Texas Roadhouse, Dave’s Hot Chicken and New York New York Pizza. Patticakes Custom Cakes provided desserts.

Among the candidates participating were Sara Peacock, Louie Aguila and Nina McGucken Alvarez, candidates for circuit judge; Daniela Simic, Sally Harris Williamson, Brittany Lyssy, Kenneth Gay and Karen Perez, candidates for Hillsborough County School Board; and Cindy Stuart, Stacy Hahn, Aileen Rodriguez, Neil Manimala, Joshua Wostal, Donna Cameron Cepeda and Gwen Myers, candidates for Hillsborough County Commission.

Candidates for Congress included Kimberly Overman, Brian Lambert, Kevin Steele, Bea Valenti, John Peters, Mike Beltran, Rocky Rochford and Gavriel Soriano.

The event also included State Rep. Michael Owen, District 70, and Ryan Gill, a candidate for Florida House District 68.

The chamber expressed appreciation to all candidates who participated and engaged directly with residents by answering questions and sharing their perspectives.

According to BRCC, Candidate Connection reflects its ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for civic engagement throughout the Brandon and Riverview communities. Bringing candidates and community members together allows residents and business leaders to learn more about those seeking public office and participate in the civic process.