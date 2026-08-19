Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is expanding its course catalog, student clubs and learning experiences for the 2026-27 school year, offering new opportunities for students in both FLVS Full Time Public Schools (FLVS Full Time) as well as students taking individual courses through FLVS Flex, which offers year-round enrollment.

Sam Verghese, the newly appointed CEO and superintendent of FLVS, will lead the organization into the 2026-27 academic year. He brings extensive experience in education, government and technology leadership and succeeds retired CEO and Superintendent Dr. Louis Algaze.

“This school year, we are excited to continue innovating while creating even more personalized opportunities for students to discover their interests, build meaningful connections and prepare for future success,” said Verghese. “Everything we’re launching is designed to help students feel supported, engaged, and inspired as they learn.”

The new school year follows strong academic results for FLVS Full Time, which ranked among Florida’s highest-performing school districts. It ranked among the state’s top three districts in English Language Arts, top five in U.S. History End-of-Course Assessment and top six in Biology 1 End-of-Course Assessment.

FLVS is adding four online courses to its more than 200-course catalog. New offerings include M/J Grade 6 and Grade 7 Digital Discoveries, which will introduce students to cybersecurity, computational thinking, coding, emerging technologies and digital citizenship; IT Fundamentals, a high school course that will prepare students for the CompTIA Tech+ certification while introducing computer systems, networking, cybersecurity, coding and multimedia applications; and Digital Business Foundations, which will focus on workplace technology, communication, productivity and digital citizenship while serving as an entry point to several career and technical education programs.

FLVS also continues to operate one of the state’s largest virtual extracurricular programs, with more than 80 student clubs.

Three new clubs available to Full Time and Flex students will debut this year: Scribble Squad, creative writing club for kindergarten through fifth grade students; Music Club, a new club for students in grades three through five; and Math and Money Lab, a financial literacy and stock market club available for students in grades six through 12.

Students and families can learn more about clubs during the annual Club Rush events. Middle and high school Club Rush will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4-6 p.m., and elementary Club Rush will take place on Friday, September 11, from 10-11 a.m.

FLVS also plans in-person learning experiences throughout the year. FLVS Flex courses are available for year-round enrollment, while FLVS Full Time applications reopen Monday, November 2, for the second semester. For more information, visit www.flvs.net.