Align Right Realty Rebrands To Elevated Realty – Raising The Standard

Effective immediately, Align Right Realty brokerage proudly announces its rebrand to Elevated Realty – Raising the Standard. While its name is changing, the foundation of the company remains the same. Elevated Realty continues under the ownership and leadership of broker/owner Lisa Tackus, with the same trusted leadership and committed agents, unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving customers and the Tampa Bay community. The rebrand reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term vision while honoring the relationships built over the past seven years as a brokerage and more than 21 years of real estate experience.

For more information, visit www.elevatedrealtyfl.com or contact Elevated Realty at 813-563-5995.

JF Kicks Hosts Chamber Of Commerce Networking Group

Every Friday at noon, JF Kicks brings Brandon and Riverview Chamber of commerce members together for meaningful networking, lead-generating activities, engaging conversations, and plenty of opportunities to grow your business in a fun, supportive environment. Whether you’re a brand-new member or you’ve been with the Chamber for years, there’s always room for another connection—and that connection could be the one that opens your next door.

Bring your business cards, your smile, and a willingness to connect. We can’t wait to meet you, learn about your business, and help you make valuable Chamber connections.

JF Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/ for more information.

Meetup Group Cruise

Whether you’re single, traveling solo, a couple, or coming with friends, this is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an incredible Caribbean vacation while meeting great people along the way. Travel advisor Matthew Gordon of Cruise Planners - Venture Out Vacation has secured special group pricing and blocked staterooms just for Meetup members. This is a seven-night roundtrip Western Caribbean cruise from Saturday, October 17, through Saturday, October 24, starting from Tampa. Ports of call include Key West; Roatán, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Plus, there are two relaxing days at sea to enjoy everything the spectacular Margaritaville at Sea Islander has to offer.

For more information or to book this cruise, please visit www.ventureoutvacation.com or call 717-856-2646.

22 Moons Tea Room Participates In Global Hospitality Day

22 Moons Tea Room is honored and humbled to be able to be a part of the one-day Global Day of Hospitality on Wednesday, August 26. Guests can eat what they want and pay what they can afford. This allows 22 Moons Tea Room to ensure everyone within the community has an opportunity to be pampered with its full afternoon tea experience. As always, reservations are required; please call 813-278-5213. Everyone deserves teatime!

22 Moons Tea Room is located at 3102 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at www.22moonstearoom.com for more information.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale

Nativity Youth Ministry and Mother Seton Council 6724 of the Knights of Columbus have launched their second annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale Fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting local charities and youth programs.

Advance orders are now being accepted for the better-quality Fraser fir Christmas trees and 28-inch decorated wreaths that were popular last year. Pickup begins on Black Friday, November 27, at Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest field, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

This year’s supply is limited to 205 trees and 100 wreaths. Orders can be placed at www.nativitychristmasstore.com; customers who order by August 31 will save $7 on a 6 to 7-foot tree, $8 on a 7 to 8-foot tree and $10 on an 8 to 9-foot tree.