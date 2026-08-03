As you well know, gardeners love receiving and gifting plants. There are several grasses you may want to consider. These include cordgrass, muhly grass, lovegrass, sea oats and wiregrass.

There are five native species of cordgrass (Spartina spp.) in Florida. Sand cordgrass is typical for landscapes. This plant should be installed in a large space where it can create a screen or hedge. It can be used at the back of a landscape bed with shorter plants in front. The flowering stalks are very attractive. Cordgrass can be difficult to maintain if used in a small area. Seed heads blow in the breeze and reseed.

Muhly grasses (Muhlenbergia spp.) are mostly used to accent home and commercial landscapes in addition to roadway median strips. Hairawn muhly grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris) is adaptable to nearly any landscape, is salt tolerant and flowers more when planted in a good amount of sunshine. This should be planted at the back of the landscape bed.

Lovegrass (Eragrostis spp.) consists of 11 species and is considered native to Florida. This genus includes annuals and perennials. Both produce significant numbers of seeds from spring through fall. This plant generally exists in open sunny areas. Prune after flowering is over, and save or gift the seeds to others.

Sea oats (Uniola paniculata). This is a salt-tolerant grass throughout our state. The plant stabilizes beach dunes using roots and runners and is federally protected. It cannot be disturbed or seeds collected without a permit. Sea oats can reach a height of 6 feet.

Wiregrasses (Aristida spp.) There are 18 different species of wiregrasses in Florida. Some are distinctive, but many are not. They are everywhere in Florida because it is adaptable to growing conditions and is generally available at native nurseries.

Contact labarber@ufl.edu.