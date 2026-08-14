Michael Latimer took over as head of the football program in December after three-year former Head Coach Patrick Murphy resigned after the 2025 season. The program has been in flux, with five straight losing seasons after a record-setting 2020, in which they won 12 games and went to the state semifinal. They have won a total of eight games in the last three seasons combined.

“I care about these kids and I care about Bloomingdale High School, and I know where my heart is,” said Latimer. “It felt like it was the right time for me to take over a job that, if I’m being honest, probably felt like the only job that I have ever been destined to do.”

Latimer has been a teacher at Bloomingdale High School since 2012. He previously was an assistant coach for three years under Mike Gottman at Durant. Latimer joined the Bloomingdale coaching staff last season when his son entered high school.

The head coach said that the big emphasis for him and his coaching staff in his first offseason was establishing a new culture. The focus has been on getting the players to buy in, not necessarily X’s and O’s. He believes that an elite program has to be player-led. He wants to rely heavily on his senior leaders this season. “Brick-by-brick” has been the mantra of the team this season. He and his players believe that they are better than their recent record shows. The Bulls had a great showing in the spring game, leading Strawberry Crest 30-0 before the game got rained out halfway through the second quarter.

The Bulls return five starters on offense and five on defense. Senior dual-threat quarterback Sammy Zelaya will return as the starter. Senior quarterback and team captain Kingston Johnson is more of a traditional pocket passer and will take some starting reps with the first-team offense. Both are reliable leaders and will contribute offensively.

Latimer, a former offensive lineman for Columbia University and offensive line coach, wants his team’s strength to be up front. Senior offensive lineman David Goderich and Matthew Peek have started on the varsity offensive line for three seasons. He really likes his front seven on defense and his two cornerbacks on the outside in juniors Euriah Benoit and Jackson Larry. Team captain Steven Flores Jr. was the team’s most productive defensive lineman last year and will move to linebacker. Senior running back Caaden Coney is the third team captain and will be a key player running behind the offensive line. Latimer thinks kicker/punter Ben Beasley may be the best in the state of Florida. He currently has an offer from SMU and has a big leg that will help in the field position battle.

Latimer wants his team to have fun playing on Friday nights this season. He applauds his senior class that has been through a lot and has remained loyal and stayed at the school. He said that they have done everything that the coaching staff has asked of them and more in the offseason, leading up into the regular season.

“We try and do everything right, we try not to look too far ahead,” said Latimer. “We understand if we take care of the little things, that we’ll have the opportunity to do big things when the moment presents itself. But if we focus on those big things, we’re never going to get the opportunity.”

Bloomingdale is in the toughest district in Hillsborough County by far, with elite programs such as Plant, Tampa Bay Tech and Armwood. Improvement in the team won’t necessarily reflect in the number of wins but in the process of competing every week against elite competition.

Schedule:

8/21 vs. Hillsborough

8/28 @ Middleton

9/4 vs. Newsome

9/10 vs. Leto

9/18 @ Brandon

9/25 @ Tampa Bay Tech

10/9 vs. Spoto

10/16 vs. Armwood

10/23 @ Plant

10/30 @ Freedom





