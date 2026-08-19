The holiday season will come to life through the sounds of The Florida Orchestra, which has announced a lineup of festive performances as part of its 2026-27 season.

Tickets for the new season went on sale August 11, including single tickets to the orchestra’s holiday performances. Among the season’s highlights are a live-to-film presentation of Disney’s Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and the traditional Classical Christmas concerts.

The Florida Orchestra will present The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live to Film on Saturday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 6, at 2 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St. S. St. Petersburg.

The 1993 holiday favorite will be shown on the big screen while The Florida Orchestra performs Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman’s musical score live. The film follows Pumpkin King Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas cheer to his spooky world, with unexpected consequences.

For those looking for a more traditional holiday experience, Classical Christmas will feature Music Director Michael Francis conducting The Florida Orchestra on Friday, December 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Straz Center and Saturday, December 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater.

The program will include music from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, George Frideric Handel’s “Hallelujah” Chorus, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and traditional Christmas carols. The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and Lumina Youth Choir will join the orchestra, and audiences will have opportunities to sing along.

The season also includes a family concert, A Star to Remember, on Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater. The program follows Milo on an adventure to the mysterious Night Market and features music from E.T. and Coco, along with orchestral favorites. Families can arrive early for an Instrument Petting Zoo and other activities.

The Florida Orchestra will present nearly 100 concerts throughout Tampa Bay during the 2026-27 season, including classical, pops and family programming.

The season opens with Francis conducting Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture on Friday and Sunday, October 2 and 4, at the Mahaffey Theater. The Raymond James Pops series begins on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10, with Revolution: The Music of The Beatles.

Tickets are available at https://floridaorchestra.org/, by calling 727-892-3337 or at The Florida Orchestra Ticket Center, located at 244 Second Ave. N., 1st Floor, in St. Petersburg.

For the complete 2026-27 concert calendar and ticket information, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.