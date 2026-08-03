By Ella Baroni

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Circa FishHawk is celebrating a remarkable achievement after receiving two of the organization’s highest honors during the Kids ‘R’ Kids annual conference.

The academy earned both the June Vinson Award and the Platinum Award, recognizing outstanding leadership, educational quality and operational excellence. Receiving both honors in the same year is a rare accomplishment and reflects the dedication of the academy’s leadership and staff to serving local families.

The June Vinson Award recognizes owners who demonstrate exceptional leadership while leading with a servant’s heart. The award honors June Vinson, the mother of Kids ‘R’ Kids founder Pat Vinson, who helped establish the company when she and her son opened an in-home day care in 1961.

According to the organization, “June had this wonderful, compassionate spirit, and she is truly the pioneering force behind everything we have built here. June’s profound impact on our company’s foundations is immeasurable, as she selflessly poured her heart into nurturing both the staff and children under her care.”

The award recognizes leaders who embody Vinson’s values of humility, empathy and dedication through their daily commitment to supporting both their team and the community.

The Platinum Award is the highest internal quality recognition a Kids ‘R’ Kids academy can receive. Presented by the corporate franchise team, it is awarded only to schools that exceed rigorous standards in safety, curriculum, facility management and overall operational excellence.

“Keith Balot and myself are truly honored to acknowledge receipt of the June Vinson Award and the Platinum Award for outstanding business practices,” said co-owner Ben Fernandes. “We sincerely appreciate the honor and remain committed to maintaining high standards of quality, safety, professionalism and excellence in the child care industry. This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of managers Telena Overstreet and Samantha Pratt, along with our entire staff, whose daily efforts make a positive difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Circa FishHawk serves children from 6 weeks to 12 years old. The academy has built a reputation for providing a safe, engaging learning environment where children develop academically, socially and emotionally while building a strong foundation for lifelong success.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy of Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia. For more information, call 813-654-7000 or visit www.kidsrkids.com/circa-fishhawk.