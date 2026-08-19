Local businesses have an opportunity to get their products, services and holiday offerings in front of area shoppers at the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce’s annual Shop Local Holiday Vendor Fair.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The festive event will bring together local businesses, families and holiday shoppers for an afternoon of shopping, entertainment and community connection.

This year’s event chair, Mike Neill, is encouraging local businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase what they offer during the busy holiday shopping season.

“The holidays are one of the best times to support local businesses,” Neill said. “This event gives shoppers the chance to find one-of-a-kind gifts while meeting the people behind the businesses that help make our community thrive.”

Vendor booths are available for $40, with space limited and the fee nonrefundable. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to register early through the “Events” section of the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce website at www.valricofishhawk.org.

The fair will feature a variety of vendors offering handcrafted items, holiday decor, boutique products, specialty foods, professional services and unique gift ideas. The goal is to create an interactive experience rather than simply a traditional vendor market.

Businesses, including service-based companies, are encouraged to make their booths engaging by offering games, demonstrations, crafts, contests or other activities that encourage visitors to stop and interact.

“We love seeing vendors get creative,” Neill said. “Whether it’s a game, a craft, a contest or another interactive idea, those experiences help create lasting memories and meaningful conversations.”

The popular Flamingo Decorating Contest will also return. Each vendor receives a flamingo to decorate in a creative holiday theme, with awards presented in several categories.

For shoppers, the event will include food, music, raffles, giveaways and family-friendly activities, along with opportunities to discover local businesses and holiday gifts.

“The Shop Local Holiday Vendor Fair is all about bringing people together,” Neill said. “It’s an opportunity to support small businesses, strengthen community relationships and kick off the holiday season in a fun and meaningful way.”

Businesses interested in becoming vendors can contact Neill at shoplocal@valricofishhawk.org.