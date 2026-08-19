For four decades, A Children’s Kastle Early Learning Center has been a place where local children learn, play, grow and build the foundation for their futures.

Founded in 1986 by Karen Liebler, the family-owned and operated early learning center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The center continues its original mission of providing children with a safe, loving and nurturing, Christ-centered environment.

Today, that family legacy continues through Jeff Liebler and Jackie Sharp, who oversee the center and remain committed to the values that have guided A Children’s Kastle since its beginning.

Over the past 40 years, the center has cared for generations of children, with some former students returning years later as parents to enroll their own children.

“Celebrating 40 years is about so much more than the number of years our doors have been open,” said Sharp, director of A Children’s Kastle. “It represents generations of children we have had the privilege of loving, teaching and watching grow.”

The center’s four-decade milestone comes with several recent accomplishments. A Children’s Kastle recently earned full accreditation through Green Apple Accreditation of Children’s Services, meeting 100 percent of the required standards. The accreditation is valid through November 2030.

The school is also recognized as a provider in Florida’s Gold Seal Quality Care Program and recently celebrated having one of the highest VPK Kindergarten Readiness results.

Giving back to the community has also remained an important part of the school’s mission. Each year, A Children’s Kastle hosts its Spring Fling benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s event raised more than $4,000, bringing the school’s total contributions to St. Jude to more than $80,000 over the years.

While the accolades are meaningful, Sharp said the school’s greatest accomplishment remains its relationships with families.

“For 40 years, we have been planting seeds, and it is incredibly special to see how those seeds have continued to grow,” she said.

A Children’s Kastle Early Learning Centers Inc. at Winthrop is located at 11297 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. For more information, visit https://achildrenskastle.com/ or call 813-654-9400. Its 40th anniversary theme reflects Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go.”