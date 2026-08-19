Fans of trading cards, comics, anime, gaming and pop culture will have a chance to gather for a day of collectibles, cosplay and family-friendly fun when Charlie’s Comic Con comes to the Egypt Shrine Center on Saturday, September 12.

Hosted by Charlie’s TCG Events, the Tampa-area event will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and feature more than 60 vendors offering trading cards, comics, collectibles and other pop culture merchandise.

The event is designed to bring collectors, families, artists, vendors and fans together in one location. Attendees can browse for rare and unique collectibles, meet guests, discover local artists and participate in activities centered around comics, anime, gaming and pop culture.

The event also will include giveaways, cosplay and family-friendly entertainment, with celebrity guests, exhibitors, artists and other attractions featured as part of the Charlie’s Comic Con experience.

For owner Charles Nunez, the event represents more than an opportunity to bring fans together. An Iraq War veteran, Nunez built Charlie’s TCG Events independently without previous convention-promoting experience.

Since launching the company, Nunez has produced 15 shows across Florida and New Jersey and has continued to grow the business through events that provide opportunities for small businesses, vendors and collectors to connect with the community.

“I started the company independently with no prior convention-promoting experience,” Nunez said. “Building these community events and creating a place where collectors, families, vendors and local businesses can come together means a great deal to me.”

The September 12 event is part of the company’s continuing effort to create accessible pop culture events for fans of all ages. Each Charlie’s Comic Con event features its own lineup of vendors, guests and activities, giving attendees an opportunity to experience something new at each show.

Whether searching for a hard-to-find trading card, shopping for collectibles, meeting fellow fans or simply enjoying a day of entertainment with family and friends, organizers said there will be something for a wide range of interests.

Admission, guest announcements, schedules and additional event information are available through https://charliescomiccon.com/.

The Egypt Shrine Center is located at 5017 E. Washington St. in Tampa. The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information about vendor opportunities and upcoming events, visit the website.