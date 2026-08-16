Something prehistoric is happening at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Innovation, and it’s only the beginning.

Dinosaurs now roam at MOSI with the debut of the newly transformed SciLinx Cretaceous Course, bringing a prehistoric twist to the museum’s outdoor mini golf experience. (Science facts: ‘Cretaceous’ rhymes with ‘audacious.’ It’s the period of Earth’s past right after the famous ‘Jurassic.’)

Featuring five massive dinosaurs, the updated course invites you to putt your way through a landscape millions of years in the making. From towering creatures to new photo-worthy moments, the Cretaceous Course combines discovery, adventure and a little friendly competition for an unforgettable experience.

Dino Transformation Underway

The debut of the Cretaceous Course marks the first step in a larger dinosaur transformation taking place across the museum as MOSI prepares for the arrival of SUE: The T. rex Experience in January 2027.

Centered around an exact replica of SUE, the largest, most complete and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, this internationally recognized exhibition will bring the wonder of one of the world’s most famous dinosaurs to Tampa Bay.

Engage all your senses as you step into the Cretaceous Period through touchable replicas, the sounds and sensations of a prehistoric world and the scents of the ancient environments where these creatures once roamed.

“We’re just getting started with our prehistoric takeover,” said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith. “There’s something timeless about dinosaurs. They capture our imagination and remind us how much there is still to discover. This is the first step in bringing more dinosaur experiences to MOSI as we prepare to share one of the most iconic dinosaur exhibitions ever with our community.”

These activations add to MOSI’s growing collection of prehistoric experiences already available throughout the museum.

Uncover fossils and explore the science of paleontology in Dinovations Lab.

Dig for dinosaur discoveries in Dinovations Dig.

Come face-to-face with one of the world’s most famous predators in the ULTIMATE T. REX VR Experience.

Dinovations activations are included with admission, while the Cretaceous Course and ULTIMATE T. REX VR Experience are available as add-on experiences.

For more information and to plan your visit, visit https://mosi.org/.