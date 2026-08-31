An unsolicited offer to purchase 11.85 acres of Hillsborough County-owned property surrounded by portions of Bloomingdale and Tevalo Hills brought local residents to Cimino Elementary School on August 25 to learn about the proposal and provide feedback.

The property has not been sold. The unsolicited offer presented at the meeting is currently the only proposal before Hillsborough County.

The meeting was organized through District 4 Commissioner Christine Miller’s office to give residents an opportunity to learn about the proposal and voice concerns.

County staff attending the meeting included Facilities Management & Real Estate Services Director John Muller, Real Estate Division Director Anne-Marie Lenton and Eric Watkins, Manager for surplus property, along with Miller’s aide, Casaundra Marion.

Miller did not attend because a separate zoning request involving the future Hawk Springs development is quasi-judicial and could eventually come before her for a vote.

The property includes a 7.5-acre stormwater pond and approximately 4.35 acres designated for park and recreational use. Hillsborough County has owned it since 2003, and residents currently use portions as a walking trail.

Muller said the largely unimproved property is overgrown in places, some limited dumping has occurred and its continued public use creates concerns for the county.

Under the proposal, the property would be transferred to the applicant, with a new homeowners association responsible for owning and maintaining it.

Plans include approximately 700 feet of recreational walking path, fencing, gated entrances, trash cans and pet-waste stations. Another 1,100-foot section would be 15 feet wide and capable of accommodating emergency vehicles. The connection could also serve as an evacuation route during emergencies.

Public access would be protected through an easement, while the county would retain access to the stormwater pond and drainage easements. Plans also show a 2 to 4-inch water line crossing the property and a $15,000 HOA maintenance reserve for the first five years.

The applicant is separately seeking to increase the future Hawk Springs development from 34 homes to 55 homes.

During the meeting, residents asked whether the proposed acquisition of the county property, including the emergency access and potential utility connection, was related to the request for additional homes.

The applicant disputed that characterization, maintaining the emergency connection is something it wants rather than needs for Hawk Springs to proceed. It also said it has no desire to retain ownership long-term.

Muller addressed concerns that transferring the property could facilitate additional density.

“We have absolutely no problem putting restrictions on this sale,” Muller said, explaining that restrictions could limit the property to park use and preserve public access. “We do not intend that the sale of this land be used to benefit for any increased density.”

Oak Crest resident Richard Terry questioned whether residents whose properties could be directly affected received enough information.

“The stuff that’s affecting their backyards — they had no idea this was even happening,” Terry said.

Residents also raised questions about privacy, maintenance and public access.

“We don’t want to be sitting here in two years and get a request to put 20 more homes there,” Marion added.

Muller praised Miller’s approach to gathering public feedback.

“The commissioner did an excellent job in saying, ‘I want to hear from the community first, but we need to put a proposal on the table so you can comment on it.’ And that’s what we’re here for,” Muller said.

Attendees were asked to complete a county comment form about their proximity to the property, potential trail use and the proposed improvements. Responses will be reviewed by county staff and Miller’s office.

Muller emphasized that the current offer is one possible option for the property. Oak Crest, multiple surrounding communities or another appropriate entity could present an alternative proposal.