Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Donates To Vitality Respite Care

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts is proud to announce the donation of 140 boxes of brownie mix to the Vitality Respite Center at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Brandon, continuing its mission of developing leaders who make a positive impact both on and off the mat.

Students and families from Sidekicks’ FishHawk Evening Martial Arts Campus, FishHawk After School Program and Big Bend/Riverview After School Program came together to collect brownie mix for the Vitality Respite Center, which serves individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of memory loss.

The collection drive is part of Sidekicks’ ongoing commitment to teaching students that earning a black belt is about much more than developing martial arts skills. It is about developing the character, compassion and leadership needed to make a difference in the lives of others. To find out more about Sidekicks Family Martial arts visit its website at https://ilovesidekicks.com/.

Community Resource Fair In Dover

Residents are invited to attend Community Office Hours hosted by Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners Vice Chair Christine Miller, District 4, on Wednesday, August 5, in Dover. Miller has brought together representatives from numerous county departments and partner agencies to provide residents with direct access to information, services and resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about available programs and receive assistance with county-related concerns.

The Community Resource Fair will be from 5-7 p.m. on August 5 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

CARE Bingo Fundraiser

Join Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (CARE) at Sunset Bar & Grill at Little Harbor for a bingo fundraiser on Monday, August 10, starting at 7 p.m. Come early to save your table, buy your cards and order food and drinks.

Reservations are recommended for parties of six or more, contact Sunset Bar & Grill directly at 813-607-2900 or through its website, www.sunsetgrillfl.com. Along with bingo, there will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Sunset Bar & Grill is located at 602 Bahia Del Sol in Ruskin.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale

Nativity Youth Ministry and Mother Seton Council 6724 of the Knights of Columbus have launched their second annual Christmas Tree & Wreath Pre-Sale Fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting local charities and youth programs.

Advance orders are now being accepted for the better-quality Fraser fir Christmas trees and 28-inch decorated wreaths that were popular last year. Pickup begins on Black Friday, November 27, at Nativity Catholic Church’s Novemberfest field, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

This year’s supply is limited to 205 trees and 100 wreaths. Orders can be placed at www.nativitychristmasstore.com; customers who order by August 31 will save $7 on a 6 to 7-foot tree, $8 on a 7 to 8-foot tree and $10 on an 8 to 9-foot tree.