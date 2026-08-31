Want to be treated like royalty with all the grand perks that come with it but behind the wheel? Well, then there is no better choice than the 2026 Range Rover SE Long Wheelbase (LWB). The flagship SUV from the Land Rover family with sheer class, incredible power and gorgeous looks moves quickly down the road. The driving experience is a pure thrill, more fun and grace than just a stroll down the street. “Go above and beyond,” as is the Land Rover slogan.

Owned by India-based Tatas, the engine and the Range Rover itself are still assembled in England, though transmission is from Germany. Regardless, the full-size luxury SUV is equipped with a 3.0-liter V-6 supercharged/intercooled engine (48-volt mild hybrid system) doling out an impressive 395 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 405 pounds-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. Power is put to the road via a flawless and responsive eight-speed auto gearbox, which can be shifted via noble-plated steering wheel-mounted paddles. Suspension is handled via a double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension with Adaptive Dynamics to enhance balance, handling and grip by automatically adjusting firmness. All-wheel steering makes a U-turn or parking in a tight spot effortless. Bringing the massive 5,600-pound beast to a slowdown/halt are 14.9-inch front and 13.9-inch vented rear brakes. Terrain Response 2 offers one of the following, as per road/weather conditions: comfort (for daily driving), eco, dynamic and auto (grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand, rock crawl, wade).

The clamshell hood of the majestic SUV meets up with a colossal but attractive horizontal black grille that hosts the recognizable green oval emblem, surrounded by LED headlights with signature daytime running lamps. Approach the SUV from any angle with the key in your pocket and the door handles will deploy for royalty — in this case, you! Plop into expansive and cushiony perforated Windsor leather seats with large side bolsters that hold you firmly in place. The wood trim is convincingly classy too. The fairly new Pivi Pro infotainment system is fundamentally a 13.1-inch floating curved glass touchscreen integrated into the center console for audio, navigation, climate, seat readings. Not to be forgotten is the 13.7-inch driver digital gauge with a rounded speedometer and tachometer. Lending lavishness to the pristine cabin is a short but evident shifter knob in the hub of it all. Rear passengers are treated to plentiful headroom and luxury-liner legroom space. Other standard goodies include the 12-way front heated/cooled seats, sliding panoramic moonroof, wireless phone charger/Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, four-zone auto AC, Meridian sound system, power second and third-row seats and tilt/telescopic steering column.

Standard safety features include the dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes, dynamic/roll stability/electronic traction controls, forward-collision warning with auto emergency brakes, lane-keep/park-assist/blind-pot/hill-launch assists, rear traffic monitor, adaptive cruise control, front/rear parking aids, 3D surround camera, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

Whether you are off the beaten path or cruising the highway, the stately and serene Range Rover will guide you to the destination in royalty-like extravagance. As the illustrious English musician Jimmy Page once so aptly said, “The whole thing about the Rover is the whole swagger of it.”

Yes, swagger’s the word!