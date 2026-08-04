As early as 7 a.m. on Monday, August 10, Ronele Drive will be closed at South Kings Avenue for pipeline construction. Crews will be working on the east side of South Kings Avenue, from just north of Dali Drive to the intersection of Ronele Drive. Please note the following:

Traffic on South Kings Avenue will be reduced to one lane in both directions from approximately the JC Handy Sports Complex to Dali Drive.

Ronele Drive residents should use John Moore Road to access their homes.

Those visiting the Rivard-Simmons Event Center can use John Moore Road or northbound South Kings Avenue.

The sidewalk on the east side of South Kings Avenue will only be open in the mornings and afternoons to accommodate student travel between Dali Drive and Ronele Drive. Heavy construction activities will be paused during these times to ensure student safety.

To cross Ronele Drive, pedestrians should use the temporary sidewalk to bypass the construction area.

Crews will be working at the Ronele Drive intersection for about one week, after which work will proceed east on Ronele Drive. Please follow the speed limit and use caution when navigating the new traffic patterns. For more information on the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.