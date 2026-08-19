Women looking to refresh their wardrobes without paying full retail prices can shop local when The Collective Edit comes to the Winthrop Barn Theatre in Riverview from Thursday through Saturday, August 27-29.

The women’s consignment shopping event brings together stylish, gently worn clothing, accessories and quality brands from women throughout the Tampa Bay area. Items are carefully curated and organized into an in-person shopping experience designed to make finding a new favorite outfit both easy and affordable.

Rather than searching through online listings, paying shipping costs or arranging meetings with individual sellers, shoppers can browse hundreds of consigned pieces in one location.

The Collective Edit is the creation of longtime friends and business partners Michelle Davis and Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy, whose relationship began more than 12 years ago. Their friendship eventually grew into a family connection when the two became sisters-in-law. Although family circumstances changed, their friendship remained strong and ultimately became the foundation for their business.

That shared history is reflected in the company’s focus on supporting women, families and the local community.

For shoppers, the event offers an opportunity to find quality clothing and accessories at prices that can make updating a wardrobe more accessible. For consignors, it provides a way to turn clothing and accessories they no longer wear into extra cash without the work associated with online resale.

“We make it easy — from simple drop-off to full-service tagging and prep for high-end items,” organizers said.

Brockmeier-Jordy, a Tampa Bay native, brings a strong connection to the local community and a passion for helping women feel supported and confident through the many seasons of life and motherhood.

Davis was also inspired by her sister, Christina, founder of Little Bird Lane and Wardrobe Revival, both community-focused consignment businesses serving families and women.

The Collective Edit continues that tradition with an event built around fashion, value and connection.

Whether shoppers are searching for a new outfit, looking for quality accessories or simply enjoy the thrill of finding a great deal, The Collective Edit offers a chance to shop sustainably while supporting local women.

Winthrop Barn Theatre is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. For event information, shopping details and consignment opportunities, visit https://thecollectiveeditfl.com/.