When we drive past the former McLane Middle School on Knights Avenue today, it is easy to see only an aging school campus. But beneath its towering trees and within its historic grounds lies something far greater: the story of Brandon’s earliest commitment to education, community and opportunity.

The history of this treasured property dates back to the late 1800s, when Brandon was still a small rural settlement. The Brandon School first appeared in Hillsborough County school records in 1894, marking the community’s first formal educational presence. In 1901, local citizens established a special school tax district, and James H. Brandon donated land for a permanent school, laying the foundation for generations of learning.

By 1914, a larger school was constructed on what is now the McLane Middle School campus. Known as the ‘Twin Towers,’ it became Brandon’s educational center, serving students from first grade through high school. A second Twin Towers building followed in 1917, reflecting the rapid growth of the community and its unwavering commitment to public education.

For decades, this campus served as the heart of Brandon. Students learned there, teachers inspired there and families built lifelong memories that connected one generation to the next. In 1972, the county built a new separate Brandon High School on Victoria Street to address rapid growth in the Brandon area while the historic Knights Avenue property continued its mission by serving younger students, eventually becoming McLane Middle School.

Today, the future of this historic property is once again the subject of public discussion. Hillsborough County Public Schools has proposed redeveloping the site to provide affordable workforce housing for school district employees. While addressing housing affordability is an important and worthwhile goal, this proposal also presents our community with an opportunity to carefully consider the historical significance of one of Brandon’s oldest and most meaningful public spaces.

Places like McLane are more than land and buildings — they are living reminders of the people, values and vision that shaped our community. As Brandon continues to grow, we should seek solutions that both meet today’s needs and honor the places that tell our story. Preserving this landmark isn’t simply about protecting the past; it’s about ensuring future generations understand the foundation upon which Brandon was built.

To learn more about Brandon’s history or become involved with local preservation efforts, contact Preserving Brandon at preservingbrandon@gmail.com.