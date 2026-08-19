A South Tampa institution known for its signature sandwiches, cakes and pumpernickel bread is coming to Brandon.

Wright’s Gourmet House plans to open an approximately 15,000-square-foot location at 328 Brandon Town Center Dr., near Brandon Exchange, in summer 2027. It will take over the building recently occupied by Abby Iron Doors and previously home to Peltz Shoes.

Plans call for a large, multipurpose location combining Wright’s cafe with a bakery, espresso bar, gourmet market and expanded catering operation.

The menu is expected to include the breakfast selections, deli sandwiches, salads, cakes, pastries and cookies that have made Wright’s a Tampa favorite for more than six decades. The new location will also offer grab-and-go meals, take-and-bake items, event desserts and Wright’s-branded products.

Wright’s opened in South Tampa in 1963 and built a devoted following for its oversized sandwiches, scratch-made cakes and longtime recipes. It remained in the Wright family until Caspers Co. purchased it from Jeff Mount, grandson of founders Marjorie and Pete Wright, in 2024.

Caspers Co. is owned by siblings Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams, whose family was once Florida’s largest McDonald’s franchisee before selling its restaurants to McDonald’s corporate in 2022. The siblings also own Oxford Commons, the hospitality company behind Oxford Exchange and other Tampa restaurants.

Brandon was a familiar market for Caspers Co., which previously operated nine McDonald’s restaurants in the area. After acquiring Wright’s, the company moved carefully to ensure the restaurant’s longtime recipes and quality could be maintained as it expanded.

The Brandon location is expected to employ about 100 people. As Wright’s prepares to expand, Yesy Cruz, director of operations, has focused on developing its workforce, which has more than doubled since Caspers Co. acquired the restaurant.

Wright’s opened its first satellite cafe at Tampa General Hospital’s Davis Islands campus in February.

A second location of approximately 15,000 square feet is planned between Culver’s and Cooper’s Hawk along State Road 56 at Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, with an anticipated summer 2028 opening.

Wright’s original location is at 1200 S. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. For more information, visit www.wrightsgourmet.com or call 813-253-3838.

For Brandon-area customers, summer 2027 means a trip to South Tampa will no longer be necessary for a Wright’s Beef Martini sandwich or a slice of its famous layer cake.