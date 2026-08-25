The sidewalk along Victoria Street is currently closed within the active construction zone, east of North Kings Avenue. As South Hillsborough Pipeline construction progresses eastward, the sidewalk and intersection crossings at North Knights Avenue and North Moon Avenue will also be closed.

Students walking or biking to Brandon High School from areas east of North Kings Avenue should follow the posted detour signs south to West Sadie Street, north on North Kings Avenue and west on Victoria Street to access the school. Access to Brandon High School’s student and teacher lot will remain accessible from the west using Limona Road and Meade Street.

Open-trench construction on Victoria Street will continue eastward Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. over the next few months.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, please visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.