Woodberry and Limona roads are now open at Lakewood Drive following the completion of the South Hillsborough Pipeline microtunnel installation beneath Lakewood.

Woodberry Road is now open to through traffic between Falkenburg Road and Lakewood Drive, and Limona Road is open between Lakewood Drive and Bates Street.

Crews are currently scheduled to begin open-trench construction on Woodberry Road in mid-2027. Crews plan to start at Falkenburg Road and proceed eastward to Limona Road. Open-trench construction on Woodberry and Limona roads will last approximately one year.

Thank you again for your continued patience as crews work to complete the South Hillsborough Pipeline Project as safely and efficiently as possible.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.