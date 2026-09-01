Glazer Children’s Museum and Suncoast Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of Suncoast Imagination Station, a new interactive train exhibit designed to inspire creativity, exploration and hands-on learning through the power of play.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the new exhibit at Glazer Children’s Museum, located at 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza in downtown Tampa.

The expansive train table features tracks winding through changeable landscapes filled with buildings, bridges and natural elements. Children can build, explore and create their own stories as the trains move through the exhibit. Recognizable Tampa landmarks add a local touch to the imaginative experience.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Suncoast Imagination Station wheelchair users, to participate in the experience. Crawl-through spaces and center cutouts encourage children to move through and interact with the exhibit in new ways, creating opportunities for discovery and shared play.

The exhibit is designed to offer more than entertainment. As children navigate train tracks, tackle design challenges and create imaginative stories, they can develop spatial reasoning, fine motor skills, collaboration and creativity. The open-ended nature of the experience encourages young visitors to experiment, problem-solve and make sense of the world around them.

Suncoast Credit Union, which traces its roots back to 1934, when it was founded as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, has a long history of supporting children and families throughout Florida. Through its foundation, the credit union has contributed more than $63 million since 1990 to organizations and initiatives supporting children’s health, education and emotional well-being.

The new exhibit also complements Glazer Children’s Museum’s mission of providing engaging, play-based learning experiences. With more than 35,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, the downtown Tampa museum encourages children and families to explore science, art, health and other subjects through purposeful play.

With Suncoast Imagination Station, families will soon have another opportunity to learn, imagine and create together — one train track at a time. Glazer Children’s Museum is located at 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. For more information, visit the website at https://glazermuseum.org/.