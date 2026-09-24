Since opening its doors in 1966, Brandon Dental Care has helped generations of local families maintain healthy smiles while building a legacy of community service that continues today.

The dental practice is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, marking six decades of caring for patients throughout Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and surrounding communities.

The office originally opened on North Moon Street before moving to its longtime Brandon location at 413 W. Robertson St. In 1992, Dr. Rudy Liddell joined Dr. Dan Noland and Dr. Richard Reed, and the practice became known as Brandon Dental Care.

Over the years, the practice welcomed additional dentists, including Dr. Craig Oldham, Dr. Chris Waite, Dr. Stephen Zuknick and Dr. Dan Branca. A second location opened in Riverview in 2012, expanding access to care for area residents.

For Dr. Branca, joining the practice brought his dental journey full circle. He first became a patient of Dr. Liddell in 1997 as a child. After graduating from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in 2014, Dr. Branca returned to Brandon Dental Care in 2017, where he had the opportunity to work alongside the dentist who had cared for him growing up.

The practice’s legacy also includes a longstanding commitment to helping those in need. In 2017, Dr. Branca established a dental clinic at Beth-El Farmworkers Ministry in Wimauma, where Dr. Oldham also volunteers.

Dr. Zuknick and Dr. Branca are leaders at the annual Florida Mission of Mercy event, where dentists from across the state donate free dental care to more than 1,500 patients. The event provides an estimated $1.9 million in dental services.

Brandon Dental Care’s commitment to service extends to its employees and patients. Fourteen of its 30 employees have worked at the practice for more than 10 years, including eight who have been there for more than 20 years. Treatment coordinator Valerie Alex retired in 2023 after 47 years with the office, having previously served as a dental assistant for Dr. Reed.

Dr. Liddell, who retired in December 2022, was recognized as Florida Dentist of the Year in 2021 and received a lifetime achievement award in 2026. He also served as president of the West Coast District Dental Association and the Florida Dental Association.

To celebrate its anniversary, the team collected supplies to create 60 birthday boxes featuring cake mix, frosting, candles and plates, donating them to ECHO to help local families celebrate special occasions.

Brandon Dental Care continues its mission of providing comprehensive dental services in a welcoming environment, with a focus on patient education, comfort and oral health.

For more information, visit https://brandondentalcare.com/.