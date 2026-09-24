Hillsborough County Brandon Senior Center hosted its inaugural Hillsborough County Aging Services Beauty Pageant on September 12 at the Brandon Senior Center, located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Fourteen contestants, ages 62-90, competed.

The beauty pageant had several competitive categories including cultural costume presentation, formal dress, and interview.

Along with selecting three finalists and crowning a winner, judges also awarded contestants for Best Cultural Costume, Best Personality and Confidence, Best Formal Dress, Best Interview and Miss Congeniality.

Family, friends and beauty pageant enthusiasts attended to cheer and support the contestants.

“In honor of National Senior Center Month in September, today we are having our first-ever Senior Beauty Pageant at Hillsborough County Brandon Senior Center,” said Frances Duran Brea, Hillsborough County Senior Centers general manager.

We want to demonstrate that age and beauty have no limits,” Duran Brea said. “These types of special events give the opportunity to seniors to socialize with their peers and to help them understand and demonstrate that they can still be active at any age and participate in these types of special events.”

Programs like the beauty pageant serve as opportunities for seniors to remain active, involved and connected with peers.

Hillsborough County Aging Services has seven senior centers throughout Hillsborough County (Brandon, Lutz, Tampa, Ruskin, Wimauma, Progress Village and Town ’N Country). It also has 14 dining and activity centers located in Gibsonton, Plant City and Tampa.

The senior and dining centers offer a number of programs and activities to keep seniors active, engaged, and motivated. Programs include exercise classes, trivia contests, arts and craft classes, music classes, health, wellness classes for active seniors, dance classes, dances and a free lunch program for seniors 60 and over.

Later this month, Hillsborough County Aging Services will be celebrating with a ‘senior’ prom.