Nature crafts, woodworking, upcycling, outdoor engineering and games from around the world are among the activities offered by local creative instructor Christopher Boadu through his Outdoor Enrichment Program, which he hopes to bring to local schools, homeschool groups and community organizations.

Originally from West Africa, with roots in Nigeria and Ghana, Boadu now lives in Florida and is passionate about helping children learn through hands-on experiences.

“I am a creative instructor who enjoys nature, storytelling, crafts, gardening and working with people of all ages,” Boadu said. “I am especially passionate about helping children learn through hands-on experiences that build confidence, curiosity and practical life skills.”

Growing up in Nigeria and Ghana, much of Boadu’s learning and recreation happened outdoors.

“We created games and toys from everyday materials, listened to stories, explored nature and learned useful skills by observing and working with others,” he said. “Those experiences encouraged creativity, independence and a strong sense of community.” Boadu said those childhood experiences inspired him to create the Outdoor Enrichment Program and share a similar approach with children in the local community.

“I wanted to bring that same spirit to children here by giving them meaningful opportunities to step away from screens, use their imagination and learn through nature and hands-on activities,” he said.

The program offers activities including nature exploration, gardening, storytelling, simple woodworking, crafts made from recycled materials, basic sewing, shelter-building concepts, teamwork challenges and creative problem-solving.

“These activities can strengthen communication, confidence, patience, coordination, leadership and teamwork,” Boadu said. “They also teach children to be resourceful, respect the environment, appreciate different cultures and discover that learning can be enjoyable and practical.”

For Boadu, one of the most rewarding aspects is watching children gain confidence as they create something with their own hands or accomplish something they initially believed was too difficult.

“Every child has different strengths, and outdoor learning gives them the freedom to explore those strengths,” he said. “Watching their confidence and curiosity grow is the most rewarding part for me.”

Boadu hopes to develop a welcoming program where children can be active, creative and connected to nature while building practical skills. He is seeking partnerships with local schools, homeschool groups, youth programs and community organizations.

“In the future, I hope the program can offer regular workshops, seasonal activities and special events for children and families,” Boadu said. “The goal is not simply to keep children occupied,” Boadu said. “It is to help them become more confident and connected to the world around them.”

Contact Boadu at christoveno@gmail.com or 813-906-6037.