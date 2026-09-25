Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care Residence is celebrating another year of recognition and community connection after being named a 2026 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best Winner in both Assisted Living and Memory Care. The honor marks the third consecutive year Cypress Creek has received the distinction in both categories. For the family-owned community, the recognition represents more than an award. It reflects the trust of residents and their families and the compassion and dedication of the Cypress Creek team.

“Being recognized for a third consecutive year is an incredible honor,” said Jim Biggins, owner of Cypress Creek. “As a family-owned residence, our roots run deep and our dedication is personal. We know that recognition like this is only possible because of the people who make Cypress Creek what it is — our incredible team, our residents and the families who trust us.”

The community will celebrate its Best of the Best recognition while also bringing residents, families and neighbors together for its annual Chili Cook-Off on Tuesday, October 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center.

The event offers free admission and invites guests to enter a pot of chili, sample the entries and vote for their favorites. Prizes will be awarded for both Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice, making the event an afternoon of friendly competition, food and community spirit.

This year’s cookoff will also support Southern States Bully Rescue (SSBR), a Florida-based, all-volunteer, foster-based 501(c)(3) rescue organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming bully breed dogs, many of which come from situations of abuse and neglect.

Cypress Creek is proud to make a donation in honor of Annie, Bleu and Theo, three special dogs who are part of the Cypress Creek family, and all the dogs SSBR works to place in loving forever homes.

“We are honored to bring our community together for an event that celebrates both our residents and the organizations making a difference around us,” Biggins said.

Joining the cook-off as judges will be Master Deputy Jeffrey E. Merry Jr. of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; Bonnie Peacock, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce; and Sarah Baez, CSA senior living placement specialist with CarePatrol of Bradenton & Southshore.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by calling 813-633-7777 or emailing joy@cypresscreekalf.com.

For more information, visit www.cypresscreekalf.com or call 813-633-7777.